National shortage driving up prices of live Christmas trees

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- If you think Black Friday shopping is competitive, just wait until you try to find your Christmas tree.

"All over the United States, there's a tremendous shortage,” said John Martin of Martin’s Christmas Trees in Jeffersonville.

The Christmas tree shortage stems from last decade’s recession which drove down demand. Growers planted fewer trees, and now they're feeling the effects. A tree takes about 10 years to reach average size before making it to the market.

"It takes a long time for them to grow..." Martin said. "We're looking at another 3-5 years of shortage on Christmas trees."

Some experts predict the shortage could last through 2025, which could be a problem, since demand is back up and supplies are thinning out. As a result, you might experience some sticker shock while shopping for that Fraser Fir. The National Christmas Tree Farm Association said you can expect to pay about five to 10 percent more on live trees this year.

"We haven't raised the price in about six or seven years, but we had to go up,” Martin said.

For some, that means switching to artificial trees.

"I think it's cheaper to have a faux tree,” said Gigi Collier, who was headed to Lowe’s in Clarksville on Black Friday to snag some deals. According to store employees, faux trees are flying off store shelves.

"I was on a register for three hours, and I saw a lot of trees come through,” Associate Larkin Jones said.

Despite the shortage, some early birds are still flocking to live tree lots to keep the tradition alive.

"We got a Fraser Fir, and that's something we get every year,” Bruce Eby said. “We like the shape, we like the smell, and it works out very well for us."

Trees are going fast, and experts suggest making Christmas tree shopping part of your weekend plans to be sure you get what you're looking for.

Since stock is low, many retailers will sell out quickly. At Martin’s, there is only one additional shipment of trees arriving before Christmas. 

