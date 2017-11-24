RAW VIDEO | David Padgett talks about Louisville's 84-72 win over St. Francis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Behind a career day from sophomore Ray Spalding, Louisville dominated in the paint en route to a 84-72 victory over St. Francis on Friday night at the KFC Yum! Center.

Spalding had 19 points and 13 rebounds in just 26 minutes to pace the Cardinals over a St. Francis team that kept the game within shouting distance until the final minutes. The Red Flash shot 45 percent from the field and 47 percent from the three-point line.

V.J. King, Deng Adel, Quentin Snider and Anas Mahmoud also scored in double figures the 4-0 Cardinals.

Louisville has three days off before traveling to West Lafayette, Indiana, on Tuesday to face Purdue.

