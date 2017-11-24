President Trump plays golf with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson - WDRB 41 Louisville News

President Trump plays golf with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy Fox News Photo courtesy Fox News

(CNN) -- Donald Trump's list of illustrious golf partners just keeps getting bigger.

Mere weeks after playing a round with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the U.S. President is to take to the course in Jupiter, Florida, with Tiger Woods and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson.

"Will be speaking to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey this morning about bringing peace to the mess that I inherited in the Middle East," tweeted Trump.

    "After Turkey call I will be heading over to Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, to play golf (quickly) with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson.

    "Then back to Mar-a-Lago for talks on bringing even more jobs and companies back to the USA!""

