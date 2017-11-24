Texas man returns bag he found on the street packed with $7,000

Police say the incident happened Thursday morning.More >>
A criminal complaint says Hopkinsville Police Officer Daniel Gray was supposed to arrest a woman for violating her probation. Instead, he took her to a hotel and had sex with her. The woman told police she had sex with Gray multiple times in exchange for not arresting her.
Man shot and killed in New Albany was awaiting trial for an alleged plot to kill his ex-wife, court records say.
The store that predicted 5,000 shoppers in eight hours Thursday night.
Guests have to be at least 21 years old to enter the Christmas Casino.
Coroner said child died of multiple blunt force injuries
The alleged abuse occurred between August 2016 and February 2017.
Haymarket Whiskey Bar was closed Wednesday, and it's been that way since the power of social media shut it down last week.
