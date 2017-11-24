Texas man returns bag he found on the street packed with $7,000 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Texas man returns bag he found on the street packed with $7,000

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Texas man returns a bag packed with $7,000 in cash that he found on the street.

Gene Fleetwood found the bag in Fort Worth and took it to a police station. There, he found out it belonged to Soofia Malik, who owns a gas station along with her husband, who accidentally put the bag on top of the car and drove off.

Police also thanked Fleetwood for returning the bag, saying they had received several calls that it was missing.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

