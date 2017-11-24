LACETT | Louisville women race past Racers in record setting day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – On Thursday, the Louisville women’s basketball team feasted on Turkey. On Friday, they feasted on Murray State.
The 4th ranked Cardinals raced by the Racers with ease in a 115-51 win at the KFC Yum Center Friday. The 115 points scored by Louisville was a school record.
The entire afternoon turned into a feel good day for Louisville as five Cardinal bench players posted career highs.
Kylee Shook led the way with a career best 21 points. She was one of five Louisville players to finish the game in double figures.
Louisville (6-0) is back to it next Thursday at Indiana in the Big 10/ACC Challenge.
