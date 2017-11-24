More than 40,000 people pack downtown for annual 'Light Up Louis - WDRB 41 Louisville News

More than 40,000 people pack downtown for annual 'Light Up Louisville' tradition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tens of thousands of people packed into downtown Louisville on Friday, and they weren't disappointed by an annual post-Thanksgiving tradition.

Mayor Greg Fischer was joined by Santa himself plugged in the lights to illuminate Jefferson Square for "Light Up Louisville."

And before that, more than 40,000 people lined the streets to catch the '"Lots of Lights" parade, which had its own firepower.

"We love Louisville, and we love having a community," Sarah Earhart said. "So we think this is a great way to come out and show our support for the community."

Some familiar faces made appearances in the parade, like WDRB morning meteorologist Jude Redfield and of course, Snow Fox. Earlier in the day, City Hall was transformed into Santa's Workshop, where kids could make cookies and write letters to the man in red.

One family came down from Chicago to see Light up Louisville for the first time.

"The kids love fireworks," Joshua Cherry said. "So this is really cool."

The mild weather helped draw in the huge crowd, making it the highest-attended "Light Up Louisville," ever.

