CRAWFORD | Louisville again lax with a lead, but beats St. Francis 84-72

Louisville once again blew out to a big lead, then let off the gas before finishing St. Francis off 84-72 on Friday in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
By releasing Brian Bowen to transfer now, the University of Louisville gives the player a chance to gain eligibility to play college basketball immediately.More >>
For the first time since its program was turned upside down in September, the Louisville basketball team looked like Louisville again on Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
The Louisville basketball team turned in its most complete effort to date in beating Southern Illinois 84-42 at the KFC Yum! Center Tuesday night.More >>
It's still early, but Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz may have one of his best teams if last week's performance -- three wins over nationally ranked teams to win the Women's Preseason NIT -- is any indication.More >>
Eric Crawford on Lamar Jackson's Louisville legacy.More >>
Lamar Jackson threw for a pair of touchdowns and passed for two more as Louisville dominated Syracuse in a rainy Saturday rout, 56-10.More >>
Louisville opened a 20-point lead in the early minutes of the second half against Omaha, but couldn't finish off the Horizon League visitors, holding on for an 87-78 victory.More >>
