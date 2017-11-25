LMPD investigating fatal shooting near Berrytown Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say officers have responded to a fatal shooting near Berrytown Park.

It happened in the 1200 block of Heafer Road near North English Station Road.

Authorities say a call was received Saturday just after 3 a.m.

WDRB is working to gather more information.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.