UPDATE: Man found shot inside home near Berrytown Park identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a fatal shooting near Berrytown Park.

It happened in the 1200 block of Heafer Road near North English Station Road.

Authorities say a call was received Saturday just after 3 a.m.

A man was found shot inside a home, police say.

Investigators say the shooting appears to have happened during a home invasion.

The victim was identified Saturday night as William Clay III, 37, by Deputy Coroner Larry Carroll.

Clay lived in the home where he was found shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials have not released any information about a suspect.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.