1 person killed in crash on Champions Trace Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a man is dead after a crash that happened Saturday morning.

It happened in the 1200 block of Champions Trace Lane, near Newburg Road, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

Officers went to the scene around 11:30 a.m., according to officials.

Police say a man was driving a GMC SUV west on Champions Trace Lane when the vehicle went off the road and hit a fire hydrant and a tree.

Authorities say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was the only person in the vehicle, according to police.

Police say the road will be closed for about two hours.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

