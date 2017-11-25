WATCH LIVE | Head coach Bobby Petrino talks about U of L's 44-17 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE | Head coach Bobby Petrino talks about U of L's 44-17 win over Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Head coach Bobby Petrino will address reporters after beating the Cats 44-17 in the Governor's Cup at Kroger Field. 

The Cards were listed last week as the 6 1/2-point favorite over Kentucky, and went into Saturday's game coming off a big 56-10 win at home over Syracuse. 

Last year, the Cats beat the Cards in the rivalry game at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. 

MOBILE USERS TAP HERE TO WATCH

WDRB Sports has a crew in Lexington, and will have a full report from the regular season finale on air and online.

