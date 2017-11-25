LACETT | Brohm's Boilermakers take all in rivalry win over Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Bucket and the bowl belong to Purdue.

With bowl eligibility on the line for both teams, the Boilermakers were able to withstand a late charge from Indiana Hoosiers winning the Bucket Bowl 31-24.

Purdue took a 31-10 lead early in the fourth quarter before giving up two late touchdown passes from a determined Richard Lagow, who finished the game with 373 passing yards.

After the second touchdown that brought the Hoosiers within seven, IU went from an onside kick but failed to recover with just over a minute to go, sealing their fate once and for all. It was the Hoosiers first loss in the series since 2012.

For the Boilermakers (6-6, 4-5 B1G) the victory was especially sweet. Not only was it a long overdue win over their rivals but it also was their 6th win of the season, giving them a chance to play in their first bowl game since 2012.

The victory capped off a great turnaround under 1st year head coach Jeff Brohm, who led the the team to a 6-6 record, three wins better than they finished last year.

IU (5-7, 2-7 B1G) meanwhile finishes the regular season at 5-6 under Tom Allen in his first full year as head coach. Their two-year bowl streak now appears to be in serious jeopardy.

