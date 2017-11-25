LACETT | Jackson stands up to Cats, leads Cards to win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Lamar Jackson was not willing to back down against the Kentucky Wildcats

With tempers flaring Saturday at Kroger Field, Jackson led Louisville to a 44-17 win in the regular season finale for both teams.

Jackson’s fingerprints were all over Louisville’s win. In addition to 372 total yards, the junior passed for two touchdowns in what could be his final regular season game with the team.

Perhaps his most memorable however came in the 1st quarter as he and Kentucky linebacker Jordan Jones got involved a shoving match in which both players wrestled to the floor. Both Jackson and Jones stayed in the game but along with two others were issued unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. .

Running back Benny Snell played well in defeat for the Wildcats. The sophomore ran for 211 yards on 29 carries. He scored two touchdowns.

UK ends the year with a second straight 7-5 season.

The Cardinals meanwhile finish the regular season at 8-4.

Both teams are bowl eligible and will learn where they are headed for postseason games on December 3rd.