Police capture driver of stolen car: 8-year-old girl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police capture driver of stolen car: 8-year-old girl

Posted: Updated:

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) -- It's unlikely that a suspected car thief in Anderson will face any jail time, but she may end up being grounded.

That's because the person behind the wheel of a stolen Jeep in Anderson that police chased and forced to stop on Friday was the 8-year-old daughter of the woman who reported it stolen.

The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin reports the chase began on State Road 32 when police spotted the vehicle. Police spokesman Joel Sandefur says the girl was driving erratically at about 40 mph before authorities in the community of Lapel boxed the Jeep in and forced it to stop outside a convenience store.

The girl refused to get out of the vehicle and suffered minor cuts when the officers broke a window to get her out.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

