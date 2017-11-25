Heisman winner Jackson involved in Louisville-Kentucky brawl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Heisman winner Jackson involved in Louisville-Kentucky brawl

Posted: Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Heisman Trophy quarterback Lamar Jackson of Louisville scuffled with a Kentucky linebacker in the first quarter Saturday -- the second time in four seasons these rivals brawled.

The junior quarterback was knocked out of bounds on a 9-yard run by Wildcats cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. at Kentucky's 1. Jackson got up and bumped linebacker Jordan Jones. The two players exchanged shoves before falling and scuffling, clearing both benches.

Officials penalized both schools for unsportsmanlike conduct. Jackson and Louisville running back Malik Williams were cited for the Cardinals, while Jones and Johnson were penalized.

Louisville scored several plays later for a 14-0 lead. The 2014 game in Louisville featured a pregame shoving match at midfield and involved assistant coaches.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.