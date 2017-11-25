NTSB: Plane made erratic turns before fatal Kentucky crash - WDRB 41 Louisville News

NTSB: Plane made erratic turns before fatal Kentucky crash

Posted: Updated:

GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) -- Federal investigators say a single-engine plane went through a series of erratic turns followed by a sharp dive before it crashed in Kentucky earlier this month, killing all four people aboard.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the preliminary findings from the National Transportation Safety Board also indicated there was heavy cloud cover in the area, and that the pilot did not have an instrument-flight rating and did not get a weather briefing before taking off from Union City, Tennessee, on Nov. 12.

Those killed in the crash were attorney Scott T. Foster, the plane's owner; and his 15-year-old son, Noah; dentist Kyle P. Stewart; and attorney and Somerset police chaplain Doug Whitaker.

The NTSB found the plane nosedived after a series of turns about an hour into the flight.

