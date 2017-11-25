NuLu businesses cash in with local shoppers during Small Business Saturday

A criminal complaint says Hopkinsville Police Officer Daniel Gray was supposed to arrest a woman for violating her probation. Instead, he took her to a hotel and had sex with her. The woman told police she had sex with Gray multiple times in exchange for not arresting her.

Eric Crawford provides five keys to watch during today's rivalry game between Louisville and Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington.

Lamar Jackson didn't put up his biggest performance in terms of numbers, but Saturday's 44-17 blowout of rival Kentucky may have been his most flawless performance.

Lamar Jackson smiles with teammates after being pulled from Louisville's runaway win over Kentucky Saturday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Gattis was a youth pastor at Grace Lutheran Church, where he was a ministries coordinator for middle school and high school students.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at a home on New Cut Road near West Indian Trail.

Authorities say a call was received Saturday just after 3 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- With Black Friday in the books and Cyber Monday quickly approaching, the focus shifted to small businesses Saturday.

Small Business Saturday is a chance for smaller, local stores to cash in on the holiday shopping crowds while offering their own deals.

Caroline Thornewill works at Mahonia in the NuLu neighborhood, and said Saturday is one of their busiest days of the year.

“It’s really important to bring people down so they can see what NuLu is these days because there is so many businesses opening every day really, it seems like,” Thornewill said.

Dozens of stores on Market Street in NuLu took part in Small Business Saturday – an area that prides itself on keeping everything as local as possible.

The sidewalks were busy with people walking down the street with bags in hand, occasionally stopping to window shop.

“I think people in Louisville know how important it is to get out and shop local and it is so important for us. We want to know who are neighbors are and we give back to the community as well,” Katie Meinhart, owner of Six Sisters Boutique, said.

Meinhart said it’s the first year they’ve taken part in Small Business Saturday.

“It’s been great, we love the feedback and we love seeing the people here in the neighborhood. It’s been really great here," she said.

Nationally, an estimated 112 million people shopped at local, small businesses on Small Business Saturday in 2016, according to the 2016 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey.

The Louisville Independent Business Alliance is holding their HolLOUdays contest again this year. If shoppers purchase items at one of the more than 900 local participating stores, they will be entered online to win a $1,000 gift card to be used locally.

Saturday's mild, sunny weather is believed to have been a factor in why so many people were out strolling for the best deals.

Most of the businesses on Market Street closed around 6 or 7 p.m., but others told WDRB they planned on staying open as long as the shoppers kept coming through the doors.

“People love to see something different and that hasn’t been done this way before so that is just something that is really rewarding for us to see how people respond to us just as we are,” Thornewill said.

For more information on the HolLOUdays Contest, click here.

