LACETT | Manual girls cross country qualifies for nationals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Manual girls cross country team will keep on running.

On Saturday, the Crimsons placed second at the Nike Southeast Regionals in North Carolina, qualifying them for the national finals next week in Portland, Oregon.

Two Manual seniors finished in the top 10 in the champions division. Taking fifth place was Vanderbilt bound Senior Alena Sapienza-Wright. Not far behind her was senior Kathleen Simms in seventh. Simms is headed to Furman.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.