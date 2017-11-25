LACETT | Manual girls cross country qualifies for nationals - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | Manual girls cross country qualifies for nationals

Posted: Updated:
duPont Manual High School duPont Manual High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Manual girls cross country team will keep on running.

On Saturday, the Crimsons placed second at the Nike Southeast Regionals in North Carolina, qualifying them for the national finals next week in Portland, Oregon.

Two Manual seniors finished in the top 10 in the champions division. Taking fifth place was Vanderbilt bound Senior Alena Sapienza-Wright. Not far behind her was senior Kathleen Simms in seventh. Simms is headed to Furman.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.