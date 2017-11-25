Indiana man sustains serious injuries in head-on crash - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana man sustains serious injuries in head-on crash

(Photos courtesy of Indiana State Police) (Photos courtesy of Indiana State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man is recovering after sustaining serious injuries in a head-on crash Friday night.

Indiana State Police said Christian Stepanek, 21, of Petersburg was heading south on U.S. 231 between Jasper and Huntingburg when the crash occurred just after 6:30 p.m. 

Stepanek crossed the center line and into the path of James Weisman, 74, of Huntingburg. 

The cars hit head-on, according to police.

Stepanek was rushed to the hospital with a head injury. Weisman suffered minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital. 

The crash remains under investigation.

