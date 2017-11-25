Death investigation underway after woman found dead at Frankfort - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Death investigation underway after woman found dead at Frankfort hotel

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead at a Frankfort hotel. 

According to a news release, the Franklin County Coroner's Office responded to the Bluegrass Inn just before 2 p.m. Saturday where they pronounced a female deceased at the scene. 

The woman's identity is not being released, as police and the coroner are working to notify family. 

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday and the investigation is ongoing.

