Experts warn shoppers to watch out for scammers on Cyber Monday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Experts warn shoppers to watch out for scammers on Cyber Monday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A record number of Americans are expected to shop online this weekend and on Cyber Monday, but experts are warning that while it may be a prime time for deals, it's also a prime time for scammers. 

Here are some helpful tips for shoppers planning on hitting the web this weekend:

  • Be extra careful when shopping on a mobile browser, because scammers can create fake websites that may look real. 
  • Watch out for fake apps that can steal your personal information. 
  • Avoid clicking on any unsolicited emails, as they could be phishing scams.
  • Be sure to use websites with valid "HTTPS" connections at the start of all web addresses. Experts say websites with only "HTTP" next to the URL, with no 'S,' are often more vulnerable to attacks. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

