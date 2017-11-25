Light Up Jeffersonville held at Warder Park to kick off holiday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Light Up Jeffersonville held at Warder Park to kick off holiday season

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday, thousands of people attended the Light Up Louisville festivities, but Saturday it was Jeffersonville's turn to get into the holiday spirit. 

Warder Park in downtown Jeffersonville was packed with people taking part in live music, train rides, a parade and plenty of food. 

Kids could also take part in games and interact with real reindeer. 

Many families say they make the event an annual tradition.

"It's nice to be able to have the nice weather as well. It makes it easier to walk the streets," Pete Riefstahl said. "Jeffersonville does a great job of opening up the shops and making it real family friendly. Easy to grab a bite to eat, watch the parade, and just walk around to see the sights."

Santa also made an appearance, greeting kids and taking photos. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

