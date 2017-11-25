LMPD, JCPS investigating after possible threat to Fern Creek Hig - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD, JCPS investigating after possible threat to Fern Creek High School spreads on social media

The anonymous message that was sent around Instagram. (Source: Twitter) The anonymous message that was sent around Instagram. (Source: Twitter)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD and JCPS are investigating after an Instagram message warning of a possible threat to Fern Creek High School spread on social media Saturday. 

The anonymous message claimed there would be a shooting at the school on Monday, but JCPS Chief Communications Officer Allison Martin told WDRB the account the message was sent from has since been deleted.

Fern Creek's principal, Nate Meyer, said on Twitter that the board had been notified of the potential threat, and would be investigating the origin of the message. 

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said Saturday evening that police are working with JCPS on the investigation.

This story will be updated. 

