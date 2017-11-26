Man who survived Las Vegas shooting killed in hit-and-run, wife says

Only about 13 percent of registered nurses in the United States were men in 2015, but the male share of the profession has risen steadily since 1960, according to research by a U of L economist.

Aaron Germann, a nurse in the emergency room at Baptist Health Louisville

SUNDAY EDITION | U of L economist looks at factors driving more men into nursing

Indiana State Police said it happened Friday just after 6:30 p.m.

Police say the girl was driving erratically at about 40 mph before authorities boxed the Jeep in and forced it to stop outside a convenience store.

Heisman Trophy quarterback Lamar Jackson of Louisville scuffled with a Kentucky linebacker in the first quarter Saturday -- the second time in four seasons these rivals brawled.

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said Saturday evening that police are working with JCPS on the investigation.

LMPD, JCPS investigating after possible threat to Fern Creek High School spreads on social media

The Franklin County Coroner's Office responded to the Bluegrass Inn just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

Lamar Jackson didn't put up his biggest performance in terms of numbers, but Saturday's 44-17 blowout of rival Kentucky may have been his most flawless performance.

Lamar Jackson smiles with teammates after being pulled from Louisville's runaway win over Kentucky Saturday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | Jackson flawless to the finish as Louisville clocks Kentucky 44-17

Authorities say a call was received Saturday just after 3 a.m.

(CNN) -- A man who survived the Las Vegas massacre in October died several weeks later in a hit-and-run in southern Nevada.

Roy McClellan, 52, was killed Nov. 17 when he was hit by a car in Pahrump, about 60 miles west of Las Vegas.

He was walking on the roadway when he got hit by a Chevrolet Camaro that fled the scene, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

McClellan and his wife made it out safely when a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on October 1, killing 58 people, his widow said.

The attack is the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Nearly seven weeks later, she's facing another tragedy.

"I don't understand why he wasn't taken at the shooting, but a month later he was taken this way," McClellan's widow, Denise, told CNN affilliate KSNV. "I hope my husband found peace and he's safe now."

The shooting "was really messing" with McClellan's head and "he was going to therapy," she told the affiliate.

Authorities found the car involved in the crash and charges against the driver are pending, KSNV reported.

McClellan is not the only survivor of the Las Vegas massacre who has died in the past weeks.

Dennis Carver, 52, and his wife, Lorraine, 53, died in a car crash on October less than a mile from their home in Riverside, California.

The couple were killed when their Mercedes smashed into a metal gate and brick pillars outside their community.

A massive fire erupted after the wreck, the California Highway Patrol said. It took firefighters nearly an hour to contain the blaze.

The couple's youngest daughter, Madison Carver, said she heard the crash from her bedroom. When she ran outside and down the street to find out what had happened, she recognized her family's vehicle in flames.

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.