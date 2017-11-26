Louisville man accused of killing 2-year-old girl appears in cou - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man accused of killing 2-year-old girl appears in court

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of beating a 2-year-old girl to death appeared in court Saturday.

Erin Smith-Spencer, 21, is charged with the murder of 2-year-old Ilena Harris.

LMPD says Smith-Spencer is the boyfriend of the toddler's mother.

According to an arrest report, Smith-Spencer tried to discipline the child on Monday.

Police say he severely injured her head, chest, stomach area and legs.

On Wednesday, an ambulance was called and EMS tried to save the child, but she died of multiple blunt force injuries.

In court, a not guilty plea was entered for Smith-Spencer.

His bond was set at $250,000.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.