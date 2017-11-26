Louisville man accused of killing 2-year-old girl appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of beating a 2-year-old girl to death appeared in court Saturday.



Erin Smith-Spencer, 21, is charged with the murder of 2-year-old Ilena Harris.

LMPD says Smith-Spencer is the boyfriend of the toddler's mother.

According to an arrest report, Smith-Spencer tried to discipline the child on Monday.

Police say he severely injured her head, chest, stomach area and legs.

On Wednesday, an ambulance was called and EMS tried to save the child, but she died of multiple blunt force injuries.

In court, a not guilty plea was entered for Smith-Spencer.

His bond was set at $250,000.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.