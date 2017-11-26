Made Market holiday event brings together 50 local makers - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Made Market holiday event brings together 50 local makers

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Find something for everyone on your gift list while supporting local makers at this year's Made Market holiday market.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2.

Made Market showcases Louisville's local and regional makers at semi-annual events.

It was started out of a desire to unite the local maker community, and provide a venue and platform from which to share their awe-inspiring work.

Shops such as 52Home, Bloomed Roots and Ahoy Amigo will sell their handmade gifts at this year's holiday market.

The event is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mellwood Arts and Entertainment Center. 

