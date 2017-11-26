12-year-old boy killed by stray bullet, five teens wounded in Cleveland shooting

Jimmy Carter is a close No. 2 behind Bush among living former presidents.

Jimmy Carter is a close No. 2 behind Bush among living former presidents.

Police say the girl was driving erratically at about 40 mph before authorities boxed the Jeep in and forced it to stop outside a convenience store.

Police say the girl was driving erratically at about 40 mph before authorities boxed the Jeep in and forced it to stop outside a convenience store.

Heisman Trophy quarterback Lamar Jackson of Louisville scuffled with a Kentucky linebacker in the first quarter Saturday -- the second time in four seasons these rivals brawled.

Heisman Trophy quarterback Lamar Jackson of Louisville scuffled with a Kentucky linebacker in the first quarter Saturday -- the second time in four seasons these rivals brawled.

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said Saturday evening that police are working with JCPS on the investigation.

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said Saturday evening that police are working with JCPS on the investigation.

LMPD, JCPS investigating after possible threat to Fern Creek High School spreads on social media

LMPD, JCPS investigating after possible threat to Fern Creek High School spreads on social media

The Franklin County Coroner's Office responded to the Bluegrass Inn just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Franklin County Coroner's Office responded to the Bluegrass Inn just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say a call was received Saturday just after 3 a.m.

Authorities say a call was received Saturday just after 3 a.m.

Lamar Jackson didn't put up his biggest performance in terms of numbers, but Saturday's 44-17 blowout of rival Kentucky may have been his most flawless performance.

Lamar Jackson didn't put up his biggest performance in terms of numbers, but Saturday's 44-17 blowout of rival Kentucky may have been his most flawless performance.

Lamar Jackson smiles with teammates after being pulled from Louisville's runaway win over Kentucky Saturday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Lamar Jackson smiles with teammates after being pulled from Louisville's runaway win over Kentucky Saturday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | Jackson flawless to the finish as Louisville clocks Kentucky 44-17

CRAWFORD | Jackson flawless to the finish as Louisville clocks Kentucky 44-17

(FOX NEWS) -- Cleveland cops are investigating a stray bullet shooting that left a 12-year-old boy dead, according to a report Saturday

Family members say 12-year-old Abdel Bashiti, of Parma, was killed by a stray bullet during a shooting attack near his father's beauty supply store in Cleveland was a good student who loved sports.

The boy died after being shot in the chest outside his father’s liquor store Friday evening, Fox 8 Cleveland reported. The boy and his father stepped outside to investigate when they heard shots.

The intended targets were a large group of juveniles gathered outside the store, the station reported.

Five teens between the ages of 14 and 16, were shot. One was critically wounded after being struck in the head, the station reported.

The shooters were three other juveniles.

Relatives tell Cleveland.com that Abdel was a seventh-grader who was celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday with family members from all over the country. They say he only occasionally helped his father at the store.

Activists and local residents held a march in Abdel's memory and a rally to end violence on Saturday night.

“We don’t exactly what spurred this or what happened, but definitely, our hearts go out to the families of the victims here,” Cleveland police Chief Calvin Williams told the station.

He said the shooting didn’t appear to be gang-related.

"Condolences to the family who lost a child," Mayor Frank Jackson told the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Williams said the shooting took place in a neighborhood that always has a "heavy police presence."

"And of course, when these things happen, there is a concerted effort by all divisional resources to make sure we find out the people who did this and we get them off the streets," Williams said.

Police appealed to the public for help in identifying the suspects.

Copyright 2017 Fox News. All rights reserved.