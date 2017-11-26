Coroner identifies woman found dead at Frankfort hotel - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Coroner identifies woman found dead at Frankfort hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a woman who was found dead at a hotel in Frankfort.

The woman was 30-year-old Brittany Edens, of Charleston, West Virginia, according to Franklin County Coroner William Harrod.

According to a news release, the Franklin County Coroner's Office responded to the Bluegrass Inn just before 2 p.m. Saturday where Edens was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was performed Sunday. Authorities have not said how Edens died. 

The investigation is ongoing.

