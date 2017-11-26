Louisville's 35th annual Toys for Tots motorcycle run happening - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville's 35th annual Toys for Tots motorcycle run happening Sunday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Louisville's 35th annual Toys for Tots motorcycle run is happening on Sunday.

The event centers around collecting toys for underprivileged children.

Motorcycle groups from across the Kentuckiana area are set to participate.

Admission to join the ride is one new toy.

Many intersections will be blocked for the run and various police agencies across the metro Louisville area will help out with the event.

The ride starts at 2 p.m. and runs from Logistics Drive off the Greenbelt Highway and ends at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

