Indiana legislative staff face some limits on carrying guns - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana legislative staff face some limits on carrying guns

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Hundreds of legislative employees can now carry handguns in the Indiana Statehouse and adjacent state office buildings, but with some limitations.

Lawmakers passed a measure this year allowing those who work for the House, Senate, Legislative Services Agency and Lobby Registration Commission to bring guns to work with a valid state permit. The measure affects more than 470 employees.

But a section of both the House and Senate policies say employees are prohibited from bringing handguns into any meeting related to personnel matters, including evaluations, disciplinary action and human resource discussions. Employees are expected to leave their gun at home in such situations.

They can also be disciplined for "reckless behavior with a handgun, including accidental discharge or open carry of a handgun."

