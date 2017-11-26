Indiana manufacturers seek incentives to find more workers - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana manufacturers seek incentives to find more workers

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The 3.9 percent unemployment rate Indiana is making it difficult for manufacturers in the state to find workers, especially those qualified in the high-tech field.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports the Indiana Manufacturers Association proposed giving people incentives to move to the state to solve their workforce woes.

The association's president, Brian Burton, recently proposed the idea at the 2017 Northwest Indiana Business Roundtable and Construction Advancement Foundation's Business & Economic Outlook at Ivy Tech in Valparaiso.

The association says it also plans to lobby the legislature next year for financial incentives like state income tax credit for people to relocate to Indiana to work in high-demand industrial areas. It also seeks to further develop the workforce by encouraging high school career counselors to push students toward manufacturing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.