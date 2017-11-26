Louisville woman arrested after biting off victim's finger durin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville woman arrested after biting off victim's finger during assault

Heather Mohr (Courtesy of Louisville Metro Corrections) Heather Mohr (Courtesy of Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was arrested after police say she bit off a victim's pinkie finger during an assault. 

Police responded to the scene on Cargo Court just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to an arrest report, witnesses told police Heather Mohr, 32, was the aggressor in the assault of another person. 

Police say during the assault, Mohr bit off the left pinkie finger of the victim.

Their relationship is not known and it is not clear what led up to the assault. 

Mohr is charged with assault and is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $1,000 bond.

The finger was not found.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

