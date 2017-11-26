Man arrested after police find drugs, guns, LMPD uniform in Oldh - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man arrested after police find drugs, guns, LMPD uniform in Oldham County home

Shirley Puckett (Photos courtesy of La Grange Police) Shirley Puckett (Photos courtesy of La Grange Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County man was arrested after police found drugs, guns, and a police uniform in his home. 

La Grange Police said they served a search warrant at the home of Shirley Puckett on Wednesday. 

They found narcotics, stolen guns, and an LMPD uniform inside his Cedar Springs Parkway home, police say. 

LMPD has been notified and is looking into the issue. 

Puckett faces several charges, including drug possession and possession of stolen firearms. 

