Study set to be released on impact of violent crime on victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 50 survivors of violent crime or family members of those who didn't survive are teaming up for a study on what happens after a violent crime occurs. 

The study will look at violent crime in Louisville over the past 15 years. 

One of the victims helping with the study is Tracy Browning. She was shot in the head at her Park DuValle home in August but survived.

"I remember when I got in the ambulance, they were telling me, 'don't go to sleep,'" Browning recalled. "I thought I was going to die. I thought I was never going to see my kids from that moment. "

The report is called "The Voices of Survivors: Metro Louisville Violent Crime Impact Study."

The aim of the report is to create a new system for how those who are victims of violent crime deal with the aftermath. 

"It means a lot for someone to take time to hear how we feel, the day to day, what we have to deal with day to day," Browning said.

The report is set to be released on Dec. 11. 

