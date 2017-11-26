Study set to be released on impact of violent crime on victims

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said Saturday evening that police are working with JCPS on the investigation.

LMPD, JCPS investigating after possible threat to Fern Creek High School spreads on social media

Authorities say a call was received Saturday just after 3 a.m.

La Grange Police said they served a search warrant at the home on Wednesday.

Britain's royal palace says Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle are engaged and will marry in the spring of 2018.

Police responded to the scene on Cargo Court just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino says he's "living vicariously" through his son Richard, head coach at Minnesota, as he adjusts to life since being fired at Louisville.

Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino watches his son, Richard, on the sidelines. (Associated Press photo)

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Highway 111 near Gap Hollow Road, according to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop.

A Louisville family shaken up but unharmed after a truck slams into the front of their house on New Cut Road near West Indian Trail.

'I did it to kill people' 10-year old Louisville girl crashes truck into home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 50 survivors of violent crime or family members of those who didn't survive are teaming up for a study on what happens after a violent crime occurs.

The study will look at violent crime in Louisville over the past 15 years.

One of the victims helping with the study is Tracy Browning. She was shot in the head at her Park DuValle home in August but survived.

"I remember when I got in the ambulance, they were telling me, 'don't go to sleep,'" Browning recalled. "I thought I was going to die. I thought I was never going to see my kids from that moment. "

The report is called "The Voices of Survivors: Metro Louisville Violent Crime Impact Study."

The aim of the report is to create a new system for how those who are victims of violent crime deal with the aftermath.

"It means a lot for someone to take time to hear how we feel, the day to day, what we have to deal with day to day," Browning said.

The report is set to be released on Dec. 11.

