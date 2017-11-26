LACETT | Cal gets 700th “on court” win, Wildcats crush UIC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Call it history with an asterisk.

On Sunday at Rupp Arena, John Calipari won his 700th career “on court win” as his 8th ranked Wildcats blew by Illinois-Chicago 107-73. Going into the game, the school had promoted the feat by not subtracting the 38 wins vacated by his 07-08 Memphis team.

Whether or not you want to debate if the win was historic, there was no debating this was one of UK’s best efforts so far this year.

“That’s the best we played,” said Calipari after the game. “We were efficient. We passed the ball. We made shots.”

They sure did. In fact the Wildcats shot 67% from the field for the ENTIRE game. Kevin Knox led the way with 25 points. He was one of six Wildcats to finish in double figures.

Kentucky (6-1, 6-0 at home) will now get some time to rest. The Wildcats will not play again until Saturday's home game against Harvard .

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.