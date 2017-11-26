2 killed in fiery, head-on crash in Floyd County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 killed in fiery, head-on crash in Floyd County

Posted: Updated:

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) - Two people are dead after a fiery, head-on crash in Floyd County Sunday night.

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Highway 111 near Gap Hollow Road near Horseshoe Casino, according to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop. 

A witness stated that a White Ford Expedition was driving northbound on Highway 111 when that person passed the witness, hitting a southbound traveling vehicle head-on.

Both vehicles burst into flames and both drivers were killed, Loop said. 

Highway 111 reopened after midnight Monday.

