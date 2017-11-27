Police in Scott County arrest 11 suspects on drug charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Scott County, Indiana, say 11 people are in custody for drug-related offenses.

According to a news release issued Monday, the arrests were made on Nov. 22.

The arrests are the result of investigations over the past several months, according to police.

Authorities say more than 320 grams of meth, two handguns, several controlled substances and cash were found by police when the warrants were served. Police say the meth has an estimated street value of more than $25,000.

Officials say the following people are being held at the Scott County Detention Center on the following charges:

Billy W. Cochran, 55, is charged with dealing meth, conspiracy to deal meth, maintaining a common nuisance and several misdemeanor crimes

Lacy Ann Coffman, 24, is charged with dealing meth and conspiracy to deal meth

Dustin W. Smith, 20, is charged with two counts of dealing heroin and two counts of conspiracy to deal heroin

Kathi J. Shear, 30, is charged with two counts of dealing meth and two counts of conspiracy to deal meth

Marcia Whitfill, 72, is charged with two counts of dealing in Opana, two counts of conspiracy to deal Opana and possession of a narcotic drug

Baranda K. Collins, 36, is charged with two counts of dealing meth and two counts of conspiracy to deal meth

Brack J. Neace, 30, is charged with maintaining a common nuisance and visiting a common nuisance

Charles E. Napier, 52, is charged with dealing in marijuana, conspiracy to deal marijuana, two counts of dealing in marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a common nuisance

Randall D. Jones, 44, is charged with visiting a common nuisance and possession of marijuana

Shannon R. Terry, 34, is charged with visiting a common nuisance

John D. Gibbons, 34, is charged with possession of a synthetic drug and visiting a common nuisance

