POLICE: Louisville man robbed gas station while armed with hand lotion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Louisville man authorities say used hand lotion to rob a gas station.

William Walls, 35, was arrested Sunday. West Buechel Police say Walls entered the Murphy USA, located at 2018 Bashford Manor Lane, on Nov. 22.

Authorities say Walls had his face covered and was wearing a hat. He indicated he had a gun and ordered an employee to give him cash, according to police.

Officials say it appeared Walls had a gun in his shirt and he pointed it at the employee.

According to investigators, the employee handed over the money. Authorities say Walls then ran to a nearby vehicle.

Police say as Walls fled, he dropped a sack containing the supposed gun. According to police, the sack did not contain a gun -- but instead a tube of hand lotion.

West Buechel Police say they were contacted by a witness who said he knew Walls, and that Walls admitted to the crime.

Walls is charged with first-degree robbery.

