POLICE: Louisville man dumped 600 bales of hay and 5 tons of hor - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Louisville man dumped 600 bales of hay and 5 tons of horse feed in uncle's barn

Posted: Updated:
Christopher Schroeder (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Christopher Schroeder (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he dumped 600 bales of hay and five tons of horse feed in his uncle's barn as part of a dispute.

Police say 36-year-old Christopher Schroeder was working for his uncle and had been living in an apartment above the barn. According to an arrest warrant, on Sunday, Oct. 29, at around 3 a.m., Schroeder dumped 600 bales of hay and four tons of horse feed on the floor of the barn.

In total, the hay and feed was worth $3,000, police say.

Hours later, when Schroeder's uncle came into the barn and saw what he did, Schroeder came down the steps and said, "How do you like that?" according to the arrest warrant. Police say he went on to curse his uncle.

According to the warrant, Schroeder's uncle was worried that the horses could founder and get colic if they got into the feed -- and he ultimately had to clear the doors of the barn and monitor the horses for several hours to make sure none of them got sick.

He also called police to report the incident -- but Schroeder left while police were there, according to court documents.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Thursday, Nov. 2, and he was taken into custody on Saturday, Nov. 25. He's charged with first-degree criminal mischief.

Schroeder is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

