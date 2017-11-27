Officials identify 2 victims killed in fiery, head-on crash in Floyd County

Police responded to the scene on Cargo Court just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police responded to the scene on Cargo Court just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino says he's "living vicariously" through his son Richard, head coach at Minnesota, as he adjusts to life since being fired at Louisville.

Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino says he's "living vicariously" through his son Richard, head coach at Minnesota, as he adjusts to life since being fired at Louisville.

Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino watches his son, Richard, on the sidelines. (Associated Press photo)

Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino watches his son, Richard, on the sidelines. (Associated Press photo)

Louisville Metro Police say witnesses took matters into their own hands when a man in a ski mask tried to rob an area ValuMarket.

Louisville Metro Police say witnesses took matters into their own hands when a man in a ski mask tried to rob an area ValuMarket.

When the victim saw what he allegedly did, police say Christopher Schroeder looked at him and said, "How do you like that?"

When the victim saw what he allegedly did, police say Christopher Schroeder looked at him and said, "How do you like that?"

POLICE: Louisville man dumped 600 bales of hay and 5 tons of horse feed in uncle's barn

POLICE: Louisville man dumped 600 bales of hay and 5 tons of horse feed in uncle's barn

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Highway 111 near Gap Hollow Road, according to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop.

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Highway 111 near Gap Hollow Road, according to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop.

It's not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

It's not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Adidas has requested the federal court to dismiss or delay the lawsuit and order to the two parties to arbitration.

Adidas has requested the federal court to dismiss or delay the lawsuit and order to the two parties to arbitration.

Evidence suggests Rick Pitino was 'aware and supported' recruiting scheme, Adidas says in court filing

Evidence suggests Rick Pitino was 'aware and supported' recruiting scheme, Adidas says in court filing

A Louisville family shaken up but unharmed after a truck slams into the front of their house on New Cut Road near West Indian Trail.

A Louisville family shaken up but unharmed after a truck slams into the front of their house on New Cut Road near West Indian Trail.

'I did it to kill people': 11-year old Louisville girl crashes truck into home

'I did it to kill people': 11-year old Louisville girl crashes truck into home

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified the two men who were killed in a fiery, head-on crash that happened Sunday night in Floyd County.

The victims were 27-year-old Schuyler Benjamin, of Indianapolis, and 31-year-old Joseph Simpson, of Bardstown, according to a news release issued by the Floyd County Sheriff's Department.

Police said Benjamin was traveling north on Highway 111 in a white Ford Explorer around 8:30 p.m. Sunday,when he crossed the center line and hit a silver 2002 Toyota pick-up truck that was driven by Simpson.

Both vehicles burst into flames, and both drivers were killed, Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop said. A preliminary investigation shows that Benjamin's vehicle "was passing improperly in a 'no passing' zone" when the crash happened.

Corey McGarry was headed to Horseshoe Casino when he saw the crash. He pulled out his cellphone to use as a flash light and didn't realize he had hit record. His video shows the flames engulfing two vehicles.

"It didn't scare me," he said. "It was a natural instinct: save the person as quickly as you can."

McGarry helped pull Benjamin our of the vehicle but couldn't get to Simpson.

"He was pinned from both sides," McGarry said. "The guardrail had the passenger side pinned, and then the vehicle hit the driver side on the final impact."

McGarry has some medical background and used those skills at the scene before EMS arrived.

"He was completely unconscious," he said. "His pulse was too faint. He was all the way out of it.

"We had taken the belt and used it as tourniquet, and I couldn't find anything else for the other leg. Then we did back and forth CPR to try to stop the bleeding and to try get him to move ... I wish there was something more that I could have done."

Highway 111 reopened after midnight Monday. It's unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. Toxicology results are pending.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.