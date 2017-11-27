Officials identify 2 victims killed in fiery, head-on crash in F - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Officials identify 2 victims killed in fiery, head-on crash in Floyd County

Posted: Updated:

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified the two men who were killed in a fiery, head-on crash that happened Sunday night in Floyd County.

The victims were 27-year-old Schuyler Benjamin, of Indianapolis, and 31-year-old Joseph Simpson, of Bardstown, according to a news release issued by the Floyd County Sheriff's Department. 

Police said Benjamin was traveling north on Highway 111 in a white Ford Explorer around 8:30 p.m. Sunday,when he crossed the center line and hit a silver 2002 Toyota pick-up truck that was driven by Simpson.

Both vehicles burst into flames, and both drivers were killed, Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop said. A preliminary investigation shows that Benjamin's vehicle "was passing improperly in a 'no passing' zone" when the crash happened.

Corey McGarry was headed to Horseshoe Casino when he saw the crash. He pulled out his cellphone to use as a flash light and didn't realize he had hit record. His video shows the flames engulfing two vehicles.

"It didn't scare me," he said. "It was a natural instinct: save the person as quickly as you can."

McGarry helped pull Benjamin our of the vehicle but couldn't get to Simpson. 

"He was pinned from both sides," McGarry said. "The guardrail had the passenger side pinned, and then the vehicle hit the driver side on the final impact."

McGarry has some medical background and used those skills at the scene before EMS arrived.

"He was completely unconscious," he said. "His pulse was too faint. He was all the way out of it.

"We had taken the belt and used it as tourniquet, and I couldn't find anything else for the other leg. Then we did back and forth CPR to try to stop the bleeding and to try get him to move ... I wish there was something more that I could have done."

Highway 111 reopened after midnight Monday. It's unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. Toxicology results are pending.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

