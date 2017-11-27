Police say witnesses at Louisville ValuMarket disarmed, subdued would-be robber

LOUISVILLE,Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say witnesses took matters into their own hands when a man in a ski mask tried to rob an area ValuMarket.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred on Friday, Nov. 24, at the grocery store on Mitscher Avenue, near the intersection of S. 3rd Street and W. Southland Boulevard.

Police say 41-year-old Yuley Gomez walked into the ValuMarket, put a ski mask on his face, then pointed a handgun at store employees and demanded business cash.

Police say two of the victims -- one of whom was a store employee -- disarmed him and held him until police arrived.

When confronted about the incident Gomez admitted to the crime, according to the arrest report.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery. Gomez is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

