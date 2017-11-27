Elizabethtown men accused of invading home, stealing pot and 'ac - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Elizabethtown men accused of invading home, stealing pot and 'acid'

John Hall and Mason Foster (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Elizabethtown men have been arrested after police say they and several others -- including one juvenile -- invaded a home and robbed and attacked the people inside.

According to arrest reports, the incident took place on Saturday, Nov. 26, at around 1 a.m., at an apartment at Honeysuckle Court, near the intersection of S. Wilson Road and Rogersville Road, in Radcliff, Kentucky.

Police say 21-year-old Mason Foster and 18-year-old John Hall, along with another adult male and a 17-year-old juvenile, knocked on the door of the apartment. When one of the residents answered the door, the suspects forced their way in, according to arrest reports.

Police say Hall, who was wearing a ski mask, held two of the occupants -- a man and a woman -- at gunpoint in the living room.

Meanwhile, police say Foster, the juvenile, and another adult suspect, chased a third victim into his bedroom. Police say the robbers found him, "cowering in his closet, in fear of his life." 

According to an arrest warrant, the victim later told police that the adult suspect, and ether Foster or the juvenile, hit him in the head with a whiskey bottle. They then stole his wallet and his car keys, as well as cash and drugs -- including pills, marijuana and "acid" -- according to police.

Police say the four suspects then left the home in a vehicle driven by the juvenile. 

Hours later, police say the juvenile and Foster became separated from the other suspects and were apprehended by Kentucky State Police and Radcliff Police while in the aforementioned vehicle. Police say they found two handguns, marijuana and cash inside that vehicle.

Mason is charged with first-degree robbery, enhanced possession of marijuana, second-degree engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor and third-degree possession of a controlled substance. 

The status of the juvenile suspect is not available, as juvenile records are sealed.

A warrant was issued for John Hall's arrest later that same day, and he was taken into custody by Elizabethtown Police. He is charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor.

The status of the fourth suspect is not known at this time. 

Both Mason and Hall are currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

