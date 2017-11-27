President Trump won't campaign for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore before election

Police responded to the scene on Cargo Court just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police responded to the scene on Cargo Court just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino says he's "living vicariously" through his son Richard, head coach at Minnesota, as he adjusts to life since being fired at Louisville.

Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino says he's "living vicariously" through his son Richard, head coach at Minnesota, as he adjusts to life since being fired at Louisville.

Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino watches his son, Richard, on the sidelines. (Associated Press photo)

Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino watches his son, Richard, on the sidelines. (Associated Press photo)

Louisville Metro Police say witnesses took matters into their own hands when a man in a ski mask tried to rob an area ValuMarket.

Louisville Metro Police say witnesses took matters into their own hands when a man in a ski mask tried to rob an area ValuMarket.

When the victim saw what he allegedly did, police say Christopher Schroeder looked at him and said, "How do you like that?"

When the victim saw what he allegedly did, police say Christopher Schroeder looked at him and said, "How do you like that?"

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Highway 111 near Gap Hollow Road, according to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop.

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Highway 111 near Gap Hollow Road, according to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop.

It's not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

It's not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Adidas has requested the federal court to dismiss or delay the lawsuit and order to the two parties to arbitration.

Adidas has requested the federal court to dismiss or delay the lawsuit and order to the two parties to arbitration.

A Louisville family shaken up but unharmed after a truck slams into the front of their house on New Cut Road near West Indian Trail.

A Louisville family shaken up but unharmed after a truck slams into the front of their house on New Cut Road near West Indian Trail.

'I did it to kill people': 11-year old Louisville girl crashes truck into home

'I did it to kill people': 11-year old Louisville girl crashes truck into home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- A White House official says President Donald Trump will not campaign for Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore before the Dec. 12 special election.

The official was not authorized to discuss the president's plans publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity.

The official says Trump will not travel to Alabama on Moore's behalf, despite his public statements doubting the women accusing Moore of sexual assault. The president held the door open to campaigning for Moore last week, when he all but endorsed Moore's candidacy and attacked his Democratic opponent, Doug Jones.

Trump has declined to follow the path of other mainstream Republican leaders, who have called on Moore to step aside. Republican lawmakers are considering expelling Moore should he win the seat.

In a pair of Sunday tweets, Trump said it would be a "disaster" for a Democrat to win the Dec. 12 election.

The president's words could be a boost to Moore. Two women have accused Moore of sexually assaulting or molesting them decades ago, when he was in his 30s and they were teenagers. At least five others have said he pursued romantic relationships when they were teenagers and he was a prosecutor. He's denied the allegations.

Moore quickly touted Trump's words on social media and in a fundraising appeal to supporters.

Jones' campaign said Moore was "unfit" for office even before the allegations surfaced.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.