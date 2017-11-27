Louisville native and R&B star Bryson Tiller wins 2017 Soul Trai - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville native and R&B star Bryson Tiller wins 2017 Soul Train Award

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a musical high note for Louisville native and R&B star Bryson Tiller.

Tiller was honored during this year's Soul Train Awards, which aired Sunday night.

Billboard reports that Tiller received the award for Best Collaboration for his work as a featured artist on the hit single "Wild Thoughts." He shared the award with main artist DJ Khaled and Rihanna, who is also featured on the track.

Tiller was honored with seven nominations at this year's Soul Train Awards. He was tied with Solange for the year's most nominations.

The night's big winner was Bruno Mars, who received five awards.

