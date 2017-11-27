Indiana 6-year-old blamed for fire that left 13 people homeless - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana 6-year-old blamed for fire that left 13 people homeless

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana 6-year-old is being blamed for a fire that left 13 people homeless.

Indianapolis fire officials say the child started the fire Sunday while playing with a lighter. As a result, the home was completely destroyed.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

A family who rented the downstairs area of the home says they lost their cat.

The damage is estimated around $70,000. The Red Cross is working to find shelter for the 13 people who lived there.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

