TARC contest looks to schoolchildren for inspiration for bus artwork

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TARC needs to design a bus -- and as part of an annual tradition, it's looking to local schoolchildren for inspiration.

According to a news release, TARC and Brightside are teaming up for the 19th annual "Design-a-Bus" contest. Students are being asked to submit artwork for a bus design. The winning artwork will be featured on a bus that will appear in the Republic Bank Pegasus Parade on Thursday, May 3.

Officials say the submitted artwork should focus on key Brightside initiatives, including daffodil and other plantings in public spaces, volunteer community clean-ups, litter abatement, and making Louisville clean and green.

"Engaging students and having Brightside the focus of the Design-a-Bus contest is a wonderful way to draw attention to the value of a clean, beautiful environment," said Gina O'Brien, executive director of Brightside, in a statement. "We're a volunteer-driven organization that relies on donations to make a difference, and we are eager to see student artwork about the wonderful and beautiful things Brightside is doing to improve our city's quality of life."

The contest entry form is below:

