Investigation underway after fatal fire in Hart County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Investigation underway after fatal fire in Hart County

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say an investigation is underway after a fatal fire in Hart County.

According to a release issued on Monday, police were contacted on Wednesday, Nov. 22 about a fire that happened on Riordan Road in Horse Cave.

Police say the Horse Cave and Cave City Volunteer Police Departments responded to the scene and put out the fire.

Authorities say an unidentified person was found dead inside a bedroom in the home.

The body was taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy. Results from the autopsy are pending, according to police.

Officials say foul play is not suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.

