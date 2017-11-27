Crestwood suspect accused of stabbing man in the chest over chil - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Crestwood suspect accused of stabbing man in the chest over child support

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Crestwood man has been arrested after authorities say he stabbed a man in the chest over what the suspect said was the man's failure to pay child support to his sister.

According to an arrest report, the attack took place just after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, at a home on Peachtree Avenue, near the intersection of W. Highway 22 and Lake Louisvilla Drive.

Officers with the Oldham County Police Department were called to the home after someone reported a stabbing. When officers arrived, they allegedly found a man on the floor of the home, with a stab wound to his right chest.

Police say the man identified 26-year-old John Cain as the attacker. According to the arrest report, other witnesses at the home corroborated the victim's story.

Police say the knife used in the stabbing was found at the home, but Cain ran away before officers got there.

Officers eventually found Cain at his sister's home, washing some of his clothing in the bathroom sink, according to the arrest report. When confronted about the crime, Cain allegedly admitted to stabbing the man, and claimed it was over his failure to pay child support to Cain's sister.

Police say Cain told them he shed some of his clothing when he ran away from the crime scene -- and officers found the clothing where he said it would be.

Family members identified the knife used in the crime as Cain's knife, according to police, and said he'd had it on his person that day.

Cain was arrested on Thanksgiving Day, just after midnight. He's charged with first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence. He is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.

