Man arrested for allegedly carrying gun into building on UK campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested Monday after he was seen carrying a gun Monday on the University of Kentucky campus.

Diontre Davis was seen carrying a gun into Buell Armory, which is near the Student Center and Administration Building off South Limestone Street. An employee called UK Police, and officers were on scene within 90 seconds to apprehend Davis.

"I want to applaud the responsiveness of our UK Police Department, who acted with tremendous skill and speed to a dangerous situation," UK President Eli Capilouto said in a news release Monday. "I also want to thank employees in the Armory, who -- when they saw something they thought was suspicious -- did not hesitate to report it to UK Police. Campus safety is everyone’s responsibility."

Davis is not a UK student and lives in Texas. Last spring, a UK student filed a complaint that Davis was harassing him or her on social media. UK Police has been monitoring Davis since then.

Davis is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and criminal trespassing, and other charges may also be filed.

