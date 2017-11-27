Walkway on Lewis and Clark Bridge shuts down for annual inspecti - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Walkway on Lewis and Clark Bridge shuts down for annual inspection

PROSPECT, Ky. (WDRB) – The walking path along the Lewis and Clark Bridge will be blocked off this week for safety inspections and drainage system maintenance.

From the Kentucky and Indiana sides, people can still walk, jog or bike up to the bridge. However, the middle section of the path is blocked off. Crews need room for large, heavy equipment on the path.

WVB East End Partners planned annual maintenance on the drainage system. Any water or rain that hits the bridge or the path runs through the drainage system and is contained so it does not get dumped into the Ohio River. This annual inspection will make sure the system is working properly and that nothing is compromised.

The pathway could be closed into early next week, depending on how long the maintenance takes. Then, starting Friday, the westbound right shoulder on the bridge will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will again be closed on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and again Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

