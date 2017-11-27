Walkway on Lewis and Clark Bridge shuts down for annual inspection

Police said driving a golf cart down St. Andrew Drive is illegal. Neighbors are teed off about it. Both sides are now looking for a solution.

West Buechel Police say they were contacted by a witness who said he knew the suspect, and stated that he admitted to the crime.

Louisville Metro Government auctioned off the Spirit of Jefferson on Monday to make room for the Mary M. Miller riverboat.

The arrests are the result of investigations over the past several months, according to police.

Ricky Kelly, known as one of Kentucky's most notorious murder suspects, was once charged with being involved in eight murders. On Monday, he took a plea deal for one man's death.

It's not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Adidas has requested the federal court to dismiss or delay the lawsuit and order to the two parties to arbitration.

A Louisville family is shaken up but unharmed after a truck slammed into the front of their house on New Cut Road near West Indian Trail last week.

PROSPECT, Ky. (WDRB) – The walking path along the Lewis and Clark Bridge will be blocked off this week for safety inspections and drainage system maintenance.

From the Kentucky and Indiana sides, people can still walk, jog or bike up to the bridge. However, the middle section of the path is blocked off. Crews need room for large, heavy equipment on the path.

WVB East End Partners planned annual maintenance on the drainage system. Any water or rain that hits the bridge or the path runs through the drainage system and is contained so it does not get dumped into the Ohio River. This annual inspection will make sure the system is working properly and that nothing is compromised.

The pathway could be closed into early next week, depending on how long the maintenance takes. Then, starting Friday, the westbound right shoulder on the bridge will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will again be closed on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and again Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

